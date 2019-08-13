|
The funeral of Leslie A. Rossi Jr., who died Aug. 5 at his residence, was held Monday morning from Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, with the Rev. Mr. Deacon Leonard Kassick officiating. Deacon Kassick gave the final blessing at the grave in St. Gabriel Cemetery.
The following members of the Hazleton Fire Department served as honor guard: Mayor Jeff Cusat, Chief Donald Leshko, John S. Floyd Jr., John Floyd III, Shawn Jones, Michael Cassic III, Gregg Steber, Jerry Guscott Sr., Jerry Guscott Jr., Andy Mhley, E. Thomas Sandrock, John Elchisals, Dianna Barna, Dave Fatula, John S. Paletski, John Paletski III, Robert Mandak Sr., Kevin Ruby, Antonio Pollick, Josh Waluper, Luis Rojas, J.T. Klein, Jordan Klein, Tom Bresnitsky, Mike Zapatocky, Mike Volciak, Al Miller Jr., Jim Fenstemaker, Tom Tutko, Ed Jacobs, Kyle Jones, John McNeal and Sam Altmiller.
McAdoo Fire Company and Hazle Twp. Fire and Rescue provided the ladder arch.
Military honors were accorded by members of American Legion Post 76: Jim Roslevich, squad leader; Gerald Gelgot, chaplain and Joe Halechko, Shane Bolish, William Hines and Gerald Guscott, rifle squad. Bugler was Justin Roslevich.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 13, 2019