|
|
Lester George Bouch Jr., 67, of Zion Grove passed away at his residence Sunday.
Born in Lattimer Mines, on Dec. 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Lester Sr. and Miriam (Robinson) Bouch, and spent the past 35 years in Zion Grove after moving from Fern Glen.
Lester was a 1969 graduate of Hazleton High School and worked as a mechanic for the U.S. Army Reserves, Plains Twp. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.
Lester enjoyed fixing vehicles and model trains, and loved animals, especially cats.
Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara (Davies) Bouch, Hazleton; daughter, Crystal Davies; grandson, Alex Davies and his fiancée, Crystal Kowalski, McAdoo; great-grandson, Jacob Davies, McAdoo; sister, Diane Confer, and her husband, Charles, Spring Mills; twin brother, Jacob R. Bouch and his wife, Gloria, Hometown; brother, Donald L. Bouch Sr. and his wife, Dolores, Bangor; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.
Family and friends are invited to share memories of Lester following the visitation at 8 p.m.
Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 16, 2019