Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel
Hazleton, PA
Leury Flores

Leury Flores Obituary

Leury Flores, 30, of Hazleton passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, he is the son of Leoncio Rosario and Ana Rosa Flores of Hazleton. He was a graduate of Hazleton Area High School and was employed in the transportation industry locally. He was a member of Annunciation Parish Church of St. Gabriel.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Keylen Rose Flores and Laury Nahomy Flores; mother of his daughter, Keylen, Katrina Isabel Mota; and mother of Laury, Mahagani Ayalibs Moscat. His loving sister, Patricia Leonela Flores, and many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J. Calling hours will be held Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc. 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton. All COVID-19 regulations apply at the funeral home, church and cemetery.

