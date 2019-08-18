|
|
Lewis Amadio Fellin, 95, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Tuesday.
He was the first of five children born to John S. and Virginia C. (Enama) Fellin in Beaver Meadows.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and attended McCann Business School and the American College of Life Underwriters. After graduation, he began a career as an insurance agent and district manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance. Lewis retired in 1989 after 42 years of service. After retirement, he began Lewis Fellin Insurance Agency, which he eventually sold and retired again!
Lewis was a kind, knowledgeable, faithful and personable man whose most important thing in life was his family. He also enjoyed baseball, football, fishing and hunting.
He was involved with College of Life Underwriters and Christians in Commerce.
Lewis was preceded in death by son, John J. Fellin, and daughter, Bonita L. Bennett.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Helen Hospodar Fellin; five children, James Fellin, Paul Fellin, Lisa Brewer, Lewis J. Fellin and Gene Fellin; as well as sisters Mary Lou Crossley and Virginia Huber; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Christian burial service and interment will be held Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, 8141 N. 16th St., Phoenix, Ariz.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 18, 2019