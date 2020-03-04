|
|
Lewis E. "Louie" DeBellis, 84, of Lake Road, Mountain Top, died Thursday evening in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Hazleton on May 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Frank and Helen (Burke) DeBellis and resided in the area his entire life.
Following graduation from Hazleton High School in 1952, Lewis joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War.
He began his employment in construction and then moved to Beryllium, where he was employed for six years in their quality lab. Lewis later took a supervisor position with RCA in Mountain Top and stayed with the company when they moved to Dunmore, retiring as a supervisor in 1996 from what was then Thompson Consumer Electronics.
Most recently, Lewis was employed by Rohrer Bus Company, driving a school bus route for the Hazleton Area School District.
A member of the Mountain Top American Legion, Louie loved to ride motorcycles and was a member of the Legion Riders. He was also a lifelong member of the Harley Owners Group.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Charlene DeBellis.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Joy Finn; daughter, Lisa DeBellis, Virginia Beach, Va.; son, Mark DeBellis and his wife, Maria, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandchildren, Lauren, Mark Jr., Jonathan and Christian; sister, Donna Friendy and her husband, Anthony, Allentown; brother, Charles DeBellis and his wife, Cathy, Allentown; along with nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums. The Rev. Ric Polmounter will preside. All services will conclude with military honors to be accorded on the funeral home grounds.
Burial, in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top, will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Butler Chapel Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or the Mountain Top Area Community Ambulance Association, 1 Woodlawn Ave., Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020