Lewis J. Lomando, 79, of Hazle Twp., passed away on Thursday evening.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Lewis and Mary (Yakubic) Lomando. Lew served in the U.S. Army and was a sales manager for 40 years for BAX Global. He was a member of the Most Precious Blood Church.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, RosAnn Bellezza Lomando; his brother, Samuel; and sister, Marie.
Surviving are his son, Mark and wife, Diana; granddaughter, Lauren Urbanski; and grandsons, Brandon and Matthew Weaver. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 9 a.m. until the beginning of Mass.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 26, 2020