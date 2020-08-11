Home

Lewis M. Liene

Lewis M. Liene Obituary

Lewis M. Liene, 64, of Hazleton passed away Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Louis and Mildred (Esposito) Liene. He was a member of Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church.

Prior to retiring, Lewis was employed by Micrographics.

He is survived by his brother, Anthony A. Liene and his wife, Mary Therese, Hazleton; a nephew, Anthony J. Liene and his wife, Roxeann; a niece, Michelle Chernigo; a great-nephew, Joshua Nicholas; and a number of cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held privately at the convenience of the family with interment in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.


