Lexi Marie Tessitore has brightened our world since May 3, 2002. Born in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital to Chris Tessitore of Sugarloaf Twp. and Renee McCarthy-Tessitore of Schuylkill Haven, she was the most loving child and grew into a beautiful, free-spirited teenager as strong and loving as they come.
Lexi loved the beach, animals and was the most loyal friend anyone could have. She had such an incredibly huge heart, the perfect match for her contagious laugh.
She was a senior at Marian Catholic High School.
On Friday, following an arduous seven-month fight for her life after an automobile accident, Lexi entered into eternal rest. In her 17 short years of life, she truly taught her family all about unconditional love.
In addition to Renee and Chris, Lexi is survived by her brother, Christopher; stepmother, Noelle; stepfather, Ed Bartashus; stepbrothers, Frank and Luke; stepsister, Samantha; grandmother, Jean Domin; stepgrandfather, Dale Deeter; uncle and aunt, Richard and Maribeth Issermoyer; and cousins.
Lexi was preceded in death by grandfather, Joe McCarthy; grandparents, George and Darlene Tessitore; and uncles, George and Steven Tessitore.
Arrangements will be held at the privacy of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 4, 2020