Services Damiano Funeral Home 24 E Blaine St Mc Adoo , PA 18237 (570) 929-2820 Liam John Gilbert

Obituary Liam John Gilbert, 7 months old, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord on Friday morning at home.



Liam was born Oct. 27, 2018 in Danville, and is the precious baby boy of Joseph and Mariana (Gorski) Gilbert, Ringtown.



He is a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, where he was baptized.



Liam was a happy baby with big blue eyes. His smile and giggles would always brighten up the room. Liam loved riding in the Ringtown fire truck with his mom and dad.



Preceding him in death were his maternal great-grandfather, John Gorski; uncle, John Weyman; and paternal great-grandparents, Guy and Rita Gilbert.



Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his loving sister, Emma Marie Gorski, and big brother, Nicolai Joseph Kovalewski-Gilbert; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Robin Gilbert, Ringtown; maternal grandparents, John and Maryann (Gorski) Mears, McAdoo; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Ann Gorski, New Coxeville; uncles, J.P. Mears, Dwayne Gilbert and Darrell Weyman; great-uncles, great-aunts and cousins.



The Rev. Gregory Hosler will celebrate the Liturgy of the Angels Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Michael's B.C. Church, McAdoo.



Calling hours will be held Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the church.



Damiano Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.