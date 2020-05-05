|
|
Lillian J. Maslo, 78, of Ebervale passed away peacefully at her home Sunday.
Born in Hazleton on July 29, 1941, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Chippi).
Lillian attended Hazleton High School. After school, she was employed at various plants in the Hazleton area as a general laborer.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her daughter, Doreen Maslo; and her brothers, George and Walter Chippi.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Edward; daughters, Monica Maslo and her fiancé, John Walawender, Junedale; and Donna Lonzinski and her husband, Bernie, Drums; son, Edward Maslo, Humboldt; grandsons, Eddie, Matthew and John; sister, Helen Doyle, Harwood; and sisters-in-law, Helen Chippi and Amelia Brown.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 5, 2020