Lillian Susan Martincek, 79, of Freeland, passed away Friday at Post Acute Medical in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Friends may call Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at McNulty Funeral Home 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland. There will be no services at the funeral home Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland. Please read the full obituary in tomorrow's edition.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 26, 2020