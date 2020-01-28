|
Lillian Susan Martincek, 79, of Freeland, fondly know by her husband as "Ducky," passed away early Friday morning in Post-Acute Medical, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late John and Susan Mikitka Halko.
She was a member of the former St. John's Nepoumcence Church, Freeland, and a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Lillian was a life resident of Freeland and a graduate of St. Ann's High School. She went on to become a licensed practical nurse at Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
Although initially pursuing her career in nursing, her real calling came after the birth of her children when she became a homemaker.
Throughout 58 years of marriage, Lillian continuously cared for her husband, Tony; children, Anthony Jr. and his wife, Lisa; and Susan and her husband, Michael Yanochko, all of Freeland; and grandchildren, Natasha and Bianca Martincek, Stephanie and Matthew Yanchko, while "occasionally" caring for the daily lottery number 803.
Surviving are her brothers, John, Frank and his wife, Sharon; and Tom and his wife, Linda; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, is sister-in-law, Ann.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will follow in St. John's Nepoumence Cemetery, Freeland.
Family and friends may call from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 28, 2020