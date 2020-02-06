Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550

Linda A. Green

Linda A. Green Obituary
Linda A. Green, 70, of Ebervale passed away Tuesday at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hometown.

Born Nov. 13, 1949, in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Charles Zellner Jr. and Anna (Wagner) Zellner.

Surviving are her beloved husband, David A. Bieniek; son, Michael C. Green and his wife, Ann, Coaldale; daughter, Lisa Green, Andreas; sister, Karen Friebolin and her husband, Kurt, Allentown; and seven grandchildren.

A graduate of Lehighton High School, Linda co-owned the former Last Chance Bar in Tamaqua from 1986 to 2011. Linda retired from Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

Linda enjoyed playing bingo online, was an Elvis fan and avid reader.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the funeral home.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020
