Linda J. Adams, 60, of Reserve Drive, Drums, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at home, having battled cancer valiantly for two years.



Cared for by her devoted husband of 33 years, Bruce V. Adams, Linda, is also survived by a son, Justin V. Adams, and a brother, Leonard Haspe Jr., both of Tamaqua; and several nieces and nephews.



Born Sept. 7, 1958, in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Haspe Sr. and Jean Marie Lazur Haspe.



Linda was a 1976 graduate of Panther Valley High School. She worked for Dr. Kislan of West Hazleton in his billing department. Linda enjoyed doing crafts, and in her youth was an avid skier.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.



A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday from the funeral home.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.



Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.



Memorials may be made in Linda's name may be made to Candy's Place, A Cancer Wellness Center, 190 Welles, Suite 120, Forty Fort, PA 18704 or , 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport.



Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Linda can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary