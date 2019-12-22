|
|
Linda Ann (Derr) Bergersen passed away Saturday morning at her residence, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of Myrtle Wittig Derr, Harleigh, and the late Harry C. Derr.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, West Hazleton.
Linda served with the U.S. Army in Okinawa, Japan, where she met and married her husband, Ronald. She worked as a photographer's aide in Hawaii and for JC Penney's.
A traditional sports mom, she coached youth bowling and helped with the Hazleton High School bowling team. She also coached T-ball and was a certified Scoutmaster. In her spare time, she loved reading and doing craft work.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, Ronald, are her son, Zachary; brothers, David Derr and his wife, Beth, Reading; Charles Derr and his wife, Patricia, Hazleton; Scott Derr, Freeland; and Dale Derr and his wife, Sarah, Harleigh; along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday from Fierro Funeral Service Inc., 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Wayne Lupole officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park.
Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019