Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Linda Bergersen
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
Linda Ann (Derr) Bergersen

Linda Ann (Derr) Bergersen Obituary
The funeral of Linda Ann Derr Bergersen, Hazleton, who died Dec. 21, was held Saturday morning from Fierro Funeral Service Inc.

The Rev. Wayne Kaufman, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in West Hazleton, officiated and gave the final blessings at the graveside in Mount Laurel Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were brothers, Charles Derr, Scott Derr and Dale Derr; brothers-in-law, Kevin Bergersen and Dale Bergersen; and friend, Carlos Colado.

Military honors were accorded by Spc. Marriot and Pfc. Myers, flag presenters, and American Legion Post 76: Gerald Gelgot, Justin Roslevich, Beth Tankalavage, Dot Teabo, Milo Fritz, Shane Bolish, Gerald Guscott, William Hines, Roman Baran, John LA Rocco, Joe Halechko and Jay Spare.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019
