|
|
Linda C. Bohman, 54, of Jupiter, Fla., and formerly of Drums, died May 9 at her parents home in Centerville, Ohio.
Born in Tacoma, Wash., she was the wife of Dave Bohman, formerly of WNEP-TV. A graduate of Fairmont West High School, Kettering, OH, and Luzerne Community College, Nanticoke. Linda worked as a freelance wellness coordinator at several businesses and as a server at Four Blooms Restaurant, Drums, and Junie G's, Mountain Top. Her many interests included cooking, traveling, fine dining, working with her husband at charitable events in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Schuylkill Counties, and being a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents, Robert and Rose Wade, Centerville; her children, Kristin Collins, Centerville, Ohio; Adrianna and Alexis Bohman, Jupiter, Fla.; three sisters, Sandra Whobrey, St. Cloud, Fla.; Tammy Flint, Wilmington, Ohio; Kimberly Pickerd, Amelia, Ohio; a brother, Jeffrey Wade, Centerville, Ohio; along with two grandchildren; three nieces; and seven nephews.
The family requests donations in her name be made to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510, supported by Linda and Dave at several fundraisers in recent years.
Condolences may be sent at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2020