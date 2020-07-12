Home

Linda Rae Richie

Linda Rae Richie Obituary
Linda Rae Richie, 71, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, of Mebane, N.C., and formerly of Saylorsburg, passed away peacefully at the Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, N.C., Tuesday due to complications of ALS.

Linda was born Aug. 16, 1948, in Hazleton to George Louis Henry and Norma Effie Bertie.

She is survived by her son, Bruce J. Richie and wife, Christine; her grandchildren, Sarah and James; her great-grandson, Noah, all of Warminster; her brother, George A. Henry and wife, Cathy, Muncy; and her sister, Ruth Ann Grohol, Durham, N.C.; her nephew, John Grohol and wife, Tracey, Hazleton; her niece, Jennifer and husband, Greg Perna, Durham, N.C.; her niece, Amy and husband, Bill Griscom, Lancaster; five great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

Private services were held at Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh, N.C.

The complete obituary, with memorial contribution preferences is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 12, 2020
