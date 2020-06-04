|
|
Lisa M. Stewart, 43, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Tuesday surrounded by her loving family at the home of her brother, Elmer and fiancée, Julie Tuckey.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of Shirley Stewart and the late Elmer Stewart Sr.
Lisa is survived by her sons, Justin and William Welfel; and sisters and brothers, Jennifer Gaudiano and husband, Michael; Karen Stewart; Michael Stewart and wife, Debbie; Brian Stewart and wife, Alice; Elmer Stewart and his fiancée, Julie Tuckey.
She is also survived by her loving companion, Kevin Peters; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 4, 2020