Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Lisa M. Stewart

Add a Memory
Lisa M. Stewart Obituary
Lisa M. Stewart, 43, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Tuesday surrounded by her loving family at the home of her brother, Elmer and fiancée, Julie Tuckey.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of Shirley Stewart and the late Elmer Stewart Sr.

Lisa is survived by her sons, Justin and William Welfel; and sisters and brothers, Jennifer Gaudiano and husband, Michael; Karen Stewart; Michael Stewart and wife, Debbie; Brian Stewart and wife, Alice; Elmer Stewart and his fiancée, Julie Tuckey.

She is also survived by her loving companion, Kevin Peters; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

To leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -