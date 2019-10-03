|
|
Lois J. Dzuiba of Hazleton died Monday evening at her residence.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Harry and Leona (Olenchek) Rheimold.
She was member of the former St. Stanislaus Church.
Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dzuiba; her son, Joseph, in 2005; a daughter, Doreen Rossi, in 2009; a brother, Harry; and a sister, Barbara Ryba.
She is survived by her two grandchildren, Milo Rossi and Joseph Dzuiba; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are being held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 3, 2019