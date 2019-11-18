|
|
Lois Jane Schellhamer, 90, proud mother, grammy and great-grammy passed away Saturday evening surrounded by family at St. Luke's Pavilion, where she had been a resident for approximately four years.
Lois was born Sept. 3, 1929, a daughter of Joseph and Emily Williams, Beaver Meadows.
Lois graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1947, and worked previously for Tung-Sol, Miss Toni Dress and, until retirement, as a night shift telephone operator for the Standard-Speaker.
She was a charter member of Faith United Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, by her husband, Willard K. Schellhamer; sons, Scott Dean and Kenneth W. Schellhamer; grandson, Scott Alan Schellhamer; and brother, Harold Williams.
Lois is survived by son, Alan and wife, Mary; daughter, Dawn Hydock and husband, Mark; grandchildren Jennifer and Keith Arey, Kelley and Lindsey Burgess, Kevin and Alin Schellhamer, Shelley and Ben MacKay, Mark and Nicole Hydock; great-grandchildren, Austin and A.J. Arey, Robert and Freya MacKay, Frankie, Marlee and Zoey Burgess, and Kysen Schellhamer.
Lois's last wish was to send "heart hugs" to her extraordinary family, to her church family and to all her wonderful friends she had made in her lifetime - all were above "terrific!"
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc, 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton. The Rev. Jane Hess will officiate.
Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Interment will be private at Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202.
To leave a sympathy message or for more information, visit www.conahanfuneralhome.com
Published in Standard-Speaker from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019