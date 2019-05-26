Services Hazle Chapel - Hazleton 426 W. Broad St. Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-8521 Lois Mae Sube

Obituary Condolences Lois Mae Sube, 82, of West Ninth Street, Hazleton, died Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



Born in Hazleton on Jan. 30, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Hall) Cull and spent her entire life in the area.



Lois was an active member of the Weatherly VFW Post 8128, where she served as past president of the auxiliary and for many years worked as the post bartender.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, John E. Sube; son, John L. "Jack" Sube; and several brothers and sisters.



Surviving are her son, Robert Sube and his wife, Mary, Hazleton; daughter, Colleen Sube and her fiancé, Harry Deisler, Hazleton; son, Brian Sube, Albion; grandchildren, Mr. and Mrs. Preston and Jamie Allen, Adam, Michael, Allison, Matthew and Mark Sube; great-grandchildren, Brya, Peyton, Shaylee and Sasha; brothers, Bob, Jim and Larry Cull; sisters, Joy Petrosky, Donna Hildenbrand and Altheda Cull; along with several nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing period which will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hazle Chapel of Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton.



Friends and family are then invited to gather again on Thursday at the funeral home for a memorial service that will begin at 11 a.m.



Burial will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.



Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries