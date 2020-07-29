Home

Loretta Higgins Duro

Loretta Higgins Duro, formerly of Hazleton and Hazle Twp, died Tuesday morning in Providence Place Senior Living Community, Drums, where she had been a guest.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Victoria Higgins and resided in the Hazleton area all of her life.

Loretta was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Valley Country Club and Hazleton Elks Lodge 200 and was an avid Penn State football fan. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a bookkeeper for the city of Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, is her husband, Richard; daughter, Mary Fierro; sister, Rosemary Kowalczyk; and brothers, Joseph, Paul and Daniel Higgins.

Surviving are her son, Richard and his wife, Ngan, Escondido, Calif.; brother, Patrick Higgins and his wife, Betty; grandchildren, Amanda and Dante Fierro; and Rick and Eddie Duro; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church.

Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a visitation Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of the funeral and then to attend the funeral Mass.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and masks and social distancing will be required.


