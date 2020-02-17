|
|
Lori B. DiFebo, 60, passed away Friday at her home in Berwick surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 20, 1959, in Drums, she was the daughter of the late Walter Bicking and Margaret Klinger Bicking of Drums.
A graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1977, she earned her LPN in nursing in 1978. Lori worked at Berwick Hospital for many years until she went on to support her sons in their successful businesses.
Lori enjoyed spending as much time with her sons and family as possible. One of her many joys was baking and cooking for family events. She was an amazing, supportive, genuine women who selflessly cared for everyone around her. She lived for her two sons and poured her heart into helping them succeed. A hard worker from her early teens, she worked hard in her early profession as a nurse, and that carried over into her job as a mother. One of Lori's favorite memories as a child was camping with her dad in Canada. One of her favorite memories as a mom was family cookouts.
In addition to her mother "Gram," Lori is lovingly remembered by her devoted sons, Jamie DiFebo and his wife, Sarah, Philadelphia; and Matthew DiFebo and Elsa, Berwick; five grandchildren, Victor, Jenny, Amy, Helen and Mia; and three brothers, Dwight Bicking and his wife, Amy; Craig Bicking and his wife, Rena; and Brooke Bicking and his wife, Tracey.
At the request of the deceased, private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Commonwealth Home Health and Hospice of Berwick, 1409 N. Market St., Suite 201, Berwick, PA 18603.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 17, 2020