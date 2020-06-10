|
Lorraine Karchner, 91, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Sunday morning at her home after being in declining health for the past few years.
Born in Pond Hill on Sept. 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Emma (Brown) Travelpiece and spent the past 39 years in Sugarloaf Twp., after moving from Sybertsville.
Lorraine was a bookkeeper and co-owner, along with her late husband, Russell, of Russell Karchner Trucking. After his death in 1979, she was proprietor of the company until 1996. She was also a bookkeeper for her son, Harold, with Karchner Refrigeration and Karchner Logistics, well into her 80s. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Conyngham. She was also involved in many area organizations when she was a bit younger. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, shopping, gardening and needlepoint.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Russell, on June 25, 1979; as well as several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her son, Harold, Drums; two granddaughters, Tracy Karchner and her fiancé, Rick Crawford, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Jennifer McCracken, who served as Lorraine's caregiver for the past seven years, and her husband, Jim, Sugarloaf Twp.; three great-grandchildren, Savanna, Mackenzie and James "JR" McCracken; four great-grandpups; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Sugarloaf Twp. Fire Company, P.O. Box 80, Sybertsville, PA 18251, or Christ Church UCC, P.O. Box 187, Conyngham, PA 18219.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 10, 2020