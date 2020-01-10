|
Lorraine M. Baum, 90, of Nuremberg, passed away Thursday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in Drums, where she had resided for the past two years.
Born in Fern Glen on April 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence Croll Boehmer and had spent all of her life in Zion Grove and Nuremberg before moving to Fritzingertown.
Lorraine was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Nuremberg. She enjoyed needlework, especially quilting and crocheting. Lorraine loved having visitors and sharing stories of years gone by.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two sons, Clifford H., in 2005; and Calvin C., in 2011; her husband, Clifford C., in 2013; and a brother, Robert Boehmer.
Surviving are her brother, David Boehmer and his wife, Joan, Zion Grove; grandson, Michael Baum; great-grandson, Nathen Baum; two nieces, three nephews and several cousins.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn State Hershey Medical Center , Hershey Medical Center, 30 Hope Dr., Suite 1300 Hershey, PA 17033, or online at mda.org. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020