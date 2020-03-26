|
|
Louis J. Corazza, 71, of White Haven passed away Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Louis and Matilda (Pecora) Corazza.
Before retiring, he was an operator at PPL's Susquehanna Steam Engine Station.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Louis was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a daughter, Carolyn Reilly.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, the former Helen Macurak; daughters, Jennifer and her husband, Vincent Balogal; and Taunya and her husband, Mark Baranousky; grandchildren, Brian, Lindsey, Zaine, Azariah, Allie, Taylor, Zach, Abby and Bella; and great-grandson, Wyatt.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Freeland.
Donations may be made to the NRA online at http://donate.nra.org, 877-NRA-Give or to the NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 26, 2020