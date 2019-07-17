|
Louise D. Teter, RN, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., died March 26 in Indianapolis.
She was the daughter of of Russell C. and Helen J. (Bankes) Teter.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
Contributions may be offered in Louise's memory to Trinity Church Endowment Fund, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Disposition took place in Indiana.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 17, 2019