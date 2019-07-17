Home

Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 301-6931
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Louise D. Teter

Louise D. Teter Obituary
Louise D. Teter, RN, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., died March 26 in Indianapolis.

She was the daughter of of Russell C. and Helen J. (Bankes) Teter.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.

Contributions may be offered in Louise's memory to Trinity Church Endowment Fund, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.

Disposition took place in Indiana.

For more information, visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 17, 2019
