Louise J. Kirchdoerfer, 90, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Rock Glen, where she resided her first 86 years, passed away Thursday in Conway Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Hazleton, daughter of the late Robert Hopf and Emma Johnson Hopf.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke Kirchdoerfer, in 1993; and a grandson, Jeremy Welch.
Survivors include one son, David Kirchdoerfer and his wife, Connie, Murrells Inlet; five granddaughters, Lisa (Scott), Christie Welch, Julie MacDonald (Jim), Jennifer Welch, Amanda Ackerman (Bob); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Black Creek Twp., will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, 843-651-1440, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 23, 2019