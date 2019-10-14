|
Lt. Col. Michael "Mike" J. Chippi, U.S. Army retired, 80, passed away Friday in Laurel, Md., after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Born March 31, 1939, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael C. Chippi and Ruth Parise Chippi.
Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1981, which included time in the National Guard. Following graduation from Officer Candidate School in 1963, he served in Korea and Vietnam. He was a skilled linguist in Vietnamese and German, which he learned in military language institutes. He received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska Omaha.
His career in the military was nothing short of outstanding. From start to finish, he conducted exemplary service, receiving praise and recognition from numerous superior army personnel. The Bronze Star, Legion of Merit and Army Commendation Medal are a few of the awards bestowed upon him, yet his greatest accomplishment was touching the hearts of countless soldiers through his kind and humble demeanor.
After his military retirement, Mike continued to work, which included his own investment advisory business, as a real estate agent and, finally, a comptroller of a mortgage company for 25 years. He was successful in each endeavor.
Mike was a devoted Catholic and equally devoted to his family. Despite being relocated across the U.S., in Germany and serving overseas, his family was his No. 1 priority. Each time he was granted leave it was used as an opportunity to return home. No matter the distance between him, his wife and children or his parents, he would make the drive to see them.
Mike's most memorable qualities were his generous spirit, how he smiled all the time, his giving kind and supportive words and his willingness to offer wisdom to anyone in need. Mike was a great storyteller and enjoyed sharing jokes to make people laugh.
A unique thing about Mike was that he learned and enjoyed handicapping thoroughbred horses. He wrote a noteworthy paper in college about this and it was published in a local newspaper.
Mike is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary (Lefko) Chippi, and their four children and families, Michael and his wife, Donna; Anthony and his wife, Sandy, and their two children, Micheal and Ryan; Brian and his daughter, Anna; Cheryl and her two children, Collin and Riley, and her husband, Robert, and his daughter, Alex. He is also survived by a brother and his family, Robert Chippi and his wife, Salle, their daughter, Maria, her son, Roberto and Maria's husband, John; and two sisters and their families, Mary (Chippi) Esposito and her husband, Angelo, and their son, Anthony "Tony," and his wife, Lucy, and Lucy's daughter, Isabella; and Joan Chippi Patterson and her husband, Jim, and their children, Shawne, and his wife, Cindy, and their two children, Aidan and Ethan; and Angela and her daughter, Tracy, and her husband, Max. Michael is also survived by his wife's sister, Nancy Conahan, and her husband, Pat Conahan, their son, Ian Conahan, and his wife, Angela, and their daughters, Francesca and Gemma.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the church.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting with the local arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 14, 2019