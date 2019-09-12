|
|
Lucille A. (Forke) Russo, 87, of Palmyra, formerly of Kelayres and Allentown, entered into eternal peace with the Lord on Sunday in Hershey Medical Center.
She was born in Kelayres on Dec. 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline (Amoroso) Forke.
Lucy was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Annville.
She was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1949, and Hazleton General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1952.
Lucy practiced nursing at Hazleton General Hospital; in the office of Dr. Joseph Fescina, Hazleton; and at Cedarbrook County Nursing Home, Allentown.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 60 years, Generose "Jerry" Russo in 2014, and her sister, Alberta Douglas, Weatherly, in 2011.
Surviving are her sons, Jerry J. Russo, and his wife, Suzann, and Joel A. Russo, and his wife, Kathy; grandsons, Daylin, Rance and Ryan, all of Harrisburg; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 2800 Paxton Church Road, Harrisburg. The Rev. Chester Snyder will be the celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.
A calling hour will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lucy's name may be made to the - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter at .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 12, 2019