Lucille F. Moran, 80, of Drums passed away Sunday at her residence.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Pace) Connor and spent the past 17 years in Drums.
Lucille was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church.
You always said you liked when I'd write,
So I hope this is something that you would have liked.
Through my tears it's very hard to start,
But one I hope you'll keep folded in your heart.
It's hard to imagine that this is the end,
You've been an amazing mother, grandmother, mentor and friend.
I asked everyone for a simple memory of you,
Obviously there were more than a few.
Bike riding the Silver Comet, drinking water from the artesian well,
Tuesday dinners with the grandkids,
The food they can still smell.
Keeping us together for every holiday,
Flag raising, fish fry's, trip to Italy.
After school visits were always a treat,
A good cup of coffee and something sweet.
A glass of wine and crispy French fries,
Birthday parties you threw in surprise.
You gave me the love of music,
To hear every note every word,
Singing silly little love songs,
Bluebird, Bluebird.
Sometimes you were wild, carefree, so alive.
You brought me to Little League,
Wasn't sure you could drive.
There were those times when you finished my thoughts,
When I was elated or even distraught
Touched both your eyes,
Fingers shaped in a "V"
I've got my eye on you,
As you point them at me.
Family always came first, no matter how near or far,
You were everyone's rock,
As blended as we are.
You had a knack for making each of us feel the closest,
Kukadoo, Alicia-Dicia and of course Jofes.
We will miss your voice,
Your laugh, your touch, your love,
But you'll always be there,
Looking down from above.
Comfort in knowing you'll reunite with loves lost,
And for that in God we trust.
I sure hope for Heaven's sake,
There's Italian bread with a nice crust!
Rest In Peace Ma.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, James, on Oct. 13, 2014; a daughter, Susan Rath, on June 26, 2016, and a sister, Patricia Rein.
Surviving are a son, Stephen Ehret and his wife, Sharlene, Sugarloaf Twp.; a daughter, Toni-Lee Seiberling, Drums; seven grandchildren, Alicia, Victoria, Jocelyn, Joseph, Leslie, Jillian and James; a brother, Thomas Connor and his wife, Angie, Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Kathleen Lingner, Kyle, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.
Following cremation, interment will take place privately.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to , New York City, 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Maylath Hospice for their dedicated care.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 10, 2020