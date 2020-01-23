|
Lucille M. Belusko, 95, of Sugarloaf Twp., passed away early Wednesday morning in her home.
Born in Hazleton on Aug. 26, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Effie Hines Applegate and spent most of her life in Sugarloaf Twp.
Lucille was a machine operator for the garment industry in Conyngham. She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston. She was also a member of International Ladies Garment Workers Union, and enjoyed gardening and baking.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Stephen Belusko, who passed away in 1989; two sisters, Elise Applegate and Phyllis Rehal; and a brother, Roy Applegate.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas Belusko and his wife, Ann; and Stephen Belusko, all of Sugarloaf Twp.; four grandchildren, Barbara Stauffer, Karen Fabian, Phillip Belusko and Kim Perchak; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 554 Main St., Weston. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Slovak Catholic Cemetery, 85 N. Wilson St., Hazleton. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart RC Church, P.O. Box A, Weston, PA 18256.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 23, 2020