|
|
Luther F. Strohl Jr., 81, of Hazleton passed away peacefully in his home Saturday.
Born in Slatington, he was the son of the late Luther and Martha (Ferrel) Strohl.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his son, Terry, and brother-in-law, Paul David.
Luther leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joanne (Brazzes) Strohl; his beloved sons, Gary; David; and Edward and his wife, Christy; brothers, Earl and his wife, Cheryl; Carl and his wife, Ann; Donald and his wife, Natalie; sisters, Shirley Hayoff and her husband, Clifford; Bernice Knapper-Berger and her husband, Kenneth; Doris Nagle and her husband, Donald; Violet Andrews and her husband, Randy; Nancy Olsen and her husband, Dennis; and Linda David; grandson, Gary Jr.; and granddaughter, Hailey.
He will always be remembered for his thoughtfulness and kindness throughout his life.
It was Luther's wish to be cremated. His family honored that desire and charged the Krapf and Hughes Funeral Homes with effecting that disposition.
A private ceremony will be held by the family.
? Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through its Hazle Chapel.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 18, 2019