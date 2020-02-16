Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550

Lynda M. Maclachlan

Add a Memory
Lynda M. Maclachlan Obituary
Lynda M. Maclachlan, 56, of Sherman Street, McAdoo, passed away Friday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1963, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Hanlon) White.

Lynda was also predeceased by her stepdaughter, Cheryl Spohr; and brother, Robert White.

Surviving are her companion of 12 years, Clayton R. "Buddy" Spohr; sons, Robert M. Maclachlan, McAdoo; Clayton Spohr Jr., Freeland; Steven J. Spohr, Hazle Twp.; daughter, Tara Rose Flores, Weatherly; brothers, Charles Kraft Jr., McAdoo; Patrick White, Scranton; grandchildren, Charleston Maclachlan, Steven, Blaze, and Tomas Tressler.

Lynda was a homemaker. Lynda lived to camp; she and Buddy where active campers at Red Ridge Camp Ground. Lynda enjoyed cooking and Indian art.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad Street, Tamaqua, 570-668-2550.

A funeral service will be at noon Wednesday from the funeral home.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -