Lynda M. Maclachlan, 56, of Sherman Street, McAdoo, passed away Friday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1963, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Hanlon) White.
Lynda was also predeceased by her stepdaughter, Cheryl Spohr; and brother, Robert White.
Surviving are her companion of 12 years, Clayton R. "Buddy" Spohr; sons, Robert M. Maclachlan, McAdoo; Clayton Spohr Jr., Freeland; Steven J. Spohr, Hazle Twp.; daughter, Tara Rose Flores, Weatherly; brothers, Charles Kraft Jr., McAdoo; Patrick White, Scranton; grandchildren, Charleston Maclachlan, Steven, Blaze, and Tomas Tressler.
Lynda was a homemaker. Lynda lived to camp; she and Buddy where active campers at Red Ridge Camp Ground. Lynda enjoyed cooking and Indian art.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad Street, Tamaqua, 570-668-2550.
A funeral service will be at noon Wednesday from the funeral home.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 16, 2020