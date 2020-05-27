|
Lynn Hughes, 66, of White Haven, passed away peacefully at home Sunday holding her daughter's hand and with family by her side.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Anna Maria Marchese Tombasco and was a graduate of Hazleton High School.
She was a bartender and worked as a window replacement coordinator and a security systems installation coordinator and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She enjoyed gardening, but most of all, her passion was spending time with her grandsons.
Left to cherish Lynn's memory are her husband of 35 years, Tom Hughes; daughter, Sami Salko and her husband, John, Northampton; adored grandsons, Anthony and Gino; brother, Mark Tombasco, Danville; sister, Barbara Warg, Hazleton; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., White Haven.
Due to Lynn's wishes there will be no public services.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 27, 2020