Sister M. Ruth (Dorothy) Zacharias (Moisey), of the School Sisters of St. Francis United States Province, in her 65th year of religious profession, died Wednesday at St. Francis Convent in Bethlehem. She was 90.
Sister entered from St. Michael Parish in Tresckow and professed first vows in 1954 at Mount Assisi Convent in Pittsburgh. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Holy Family College in Philadelphia.
Sister taught at various elementary schools in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and ministered in the office at St. Mary School in Closter, N.J., for five years. For the past 15 years, Sister Ruth was committed to prayer ministry and community service, as her health permitted.
Sister Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Anna (Ziaji) Zacharias; her brothers, Steve, Michael, Andrew, Peter, Joseph and John Moisey; and her sisters, Ann Talarico, Mary Bruno and Margaret Zurenda.
She is survived by her nephews and nieces, and her religious community.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel at Monocacy Manor, Bethlehem, followed by a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m.
Additional visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Monocacy Manor.
Arrangements have been made by Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to School Sisters of St. Francis, 395 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
