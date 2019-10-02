Home

Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Madeline Saras

Madeline Saras Obituary
Madeline Saras, 95, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday morning at her home.

Born in Berwick, she was the daughter of the late William and Eleni (Phigudas) Hantjis and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre.

She was the owner of the Kopper Kettle, where she enjoyed cooking and making soups.

Her hobbies included gardening, reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Nicholas Saras, in 2014, and brother, James Hantjis.

Surviving are her son, Lou Saras, Hazleton; daughters, Betsy Moro and her husband, Bruce, Tresckow; and Helen Rusk and her husband, Todd, Kunkletown; granddaughter, Cali Kissiov and her husband, Peter; brother, Anthony Hantjis and his wife, Arlene, Pinehurst, N.C.; and five nephews.

Her viewing will be held Saturday from 9:15 until 10:30 a.m. in Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with her funeral service following with the Rev. Gabriel Nicholas officiating.

Burial will be in Serb Montenegrin Cemetery, Jeanesville.

Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 2, 2019
