On Friday, Madelyn Mae (Phoebe) Hummel Eustice, surrounded by those she loved, left this earth to join her Lord and savior, and to be rejoined with her mom, dad, sisters and brothers.
She was born Oct. 2, 1930, to Frances F. Hummel and Charlotte Mae Speary Hummel, the last survivor of her siblings. She lived all her life in the local area.
She attended Meyers High School and as a young lady, she worked several jobs, along with her friend, Betty. They were the "Lucy and Ethel" team of the area, creating and sharing their many funny stories.
She married Daniel Eustice Sr. on Jan. 12, 1953.
Her passions were cleaning, shopping and sunglasses! She loved to shop at Boscov's and it was nothing for her to shop there the entire day (shop 'til you drop), or anywhere she could.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Daniel; sisters, Louise Hummel and Jeanette Gittens; and brothers, Stewart, Benjamin and Leonard Hummel, who all loved and shared the same laugh.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan (Damian) Gilbert, Wilkes-Barre; son/daughter-in-law and caregivers, Daniel Jr. and Jane, Mountain Top; and son, James (Diane), Cicero, N.Y.
She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Agnes (Aggie) Hummel and Angela (Angie) Hummel; and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank Smith Health Care, Drs. Wolanin and Martino, and the nurses and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Heartland Hospice Care for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Mom.
At her request, there will be an evening viewing and service from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a service at 7:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Wayne Lupole at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Legacy Fund, 210 W. Green St., Hazleton, PA 18201 or to the National Arbor Foundation, as she loved trees so much!
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 13, 2019