Madge Ervin, 82, of Drums passed away Sunday at Corrigan House, Hazle Twp., where she had been a guest for the past four months.
Born in Ravenden, Ark., on Aug. 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Jasper and Ina (Lawrence) Jines and spent the past 60 years in Drums after moving from Illinois.
Madge was a homemaker, enjoyed cooking southern meals and making homemade crafts.
She was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church, Conyngham.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Harold E. Ervin, on Jan. 8, 2019; brothers, Lecyle and Cecil Jines; and sisters, Rowena Dickson, Ruth Kline and Lovena Sharp.
Surviving are two daughters, Portia Tranguch and her husband, Raymond, Cranberry Twp.; and Patti Ancharski and her husband, James, Drums; three grandsons, Eli Ancharski, Tempe, Ariz.; Caleb Ancharski, Glendale, Ariz.; and Noah Ancharski, Drums; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Nov. 23 with a memorial service at 11 a.m. in Conyngham United Methodist Church, 411 Main St., Conyngham.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call at the church Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Conyngham United Methodist Church, PO Box AB, Conyngham, PA 18219, or Corrigan House, 350 Hazle Twp. Blvd., Hazle Twp., PA 18202.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 25, 2019