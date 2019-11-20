Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conyngham United Methodist Church
411 Main St.
Conyngham, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Conyngham United Methodist Church
411 Main St.
Conyngham, PA
Madge Ervin

Madge Ervin Obituary
A memorial service for Madge Ervin, 82, of Drums, who passed away Oct. 20 at Corrigan House, Hazle Twp., will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Conyngham United Methodist Church, 411 Main St., Conyngham.

Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the church Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 20, 2019
