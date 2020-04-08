|
Magdalen "Molly" Synoski, 86, formerly of Harleigh, died Monday afternoon at Providence Place, where she was a resident.
She was born in Ebervale, the daughter of the late John and Susan (Hydock) Suda.
She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton, and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Prior to retiring, Molly worked a number of years at Acme but was best known for her more than 50 years of working at Knotty Pines restaurant, serving many people with her familiar smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Synoski; her daughter, Diane Synoski; and siblings, Irene DeBlass, Rita Barkus, Michael Suda and Robert Suda.
She is survived by her sons, John Synoski and his wife, Pamela, Hazle Twp.; Joseph Synoski and his wife, Anita, Hazle Twp.; siblings, Emma Adamshick and her husband, Bill, New Jersey; John Suda and his wife, Bernadine, Hazle Twp.; Thomas Suda and his wife, Peggy, Oakdale; Maryann Condash and her husband, Robert, Tresckow; Helen Jean Kuzo and her husband, Stanley, Allentown; six grandchildren, John, Dana, Daniel, Diana, Stephanie and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current coronavirus regulations, funeral arrangements are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 8, 2020