Manerta Matos Valverde, 78, of Hazle Twp. died Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Azua, Dominican Republic, daughter of the late Jose Marie and Neves (Sanchez) Matos.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Manuel Valverde; children, Ramon Ciprian, Spain; Marisol Ciprian, Dominican Republic; Jhonny Ciprian, Dominican Republic; Joseline Valverde, New York; Susana Nunez, Hazle Twp.; and Jose Manuel Valverde, Hazleton; grandchildren, Angel Danilo Leon, Lori San Leon, Elvis Moises Leon, Wallington Pena, Larry Colon and Nelson Beato; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Monday, with graveside services at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Friends and relatives may call Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 3, 2019