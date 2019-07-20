Marcel S. Calarco Sr.

Marcel S.. Calarco Sr., 71, of Hazle Twp. died Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.



He was born in Aubel, Belgium, the son the late Anthony "Ham" and Jenny (Geelan) Calarco.



He was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the electronics department at Tobyhanna Army Depot.



Marcel was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, doing a tour of duty in Vietnam. He is also retired from the Pennsylvania National Guard.



Marcel was the past president of the Holy Name Society at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, West Hazleton, a former third degree Knight of Columbus and a coach of Teener and Babe Ruth baseball leagues as well as girls softball.



He was an avid Penn State, New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, and he loved to cook and invite family over for dinner.



Surviving are his wife, the former Lois Kulig; children, Marcel Calarco Jr. and partner, Stephen Lizardo, Syracuse, N.Y.; Joel Calarco, Allentown; Kristen Calarco and companion, Michael Schadder, Conyngham; and Erick Calarco, at home; two grandchildren, Alexandria Miglas and Brian Yenchick Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Molina; four brothers, Denis Calarco and wife, Frances, White Haven; Ronald Calarco and wife, Karen, New Ringgold; Anthony Calarco, Hazleton; and Robert Calarco and companion, Joanna Mercer, Dalton; his grandpup, Mariah; newly adopted girl pups, Haley and Zoie; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, North Hunter Highway, Drums.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 20, 2019