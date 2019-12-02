|
Marco Roberto Baker, 33, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of Joy Roberta Creegan and grew up in the Hazleton area.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lillian; and his father, Roberto Santiago.
In addition to his loving mother, he is survived by his stepmother, Christina Myles, Easton; grandfather, Confeso Santiago, Puerto Rico; grandmother, Angelica Garcia, New Jersey; brothers, Victor Baker, Phillipsburg, N.J.; Roberto Santiago Jr., Lansford; David Santiago, Philadelphia; and sisters, Melissa and Michelle Santiago, Easton; and his cherished children, Marcus, Gabriel, Noah and Hakiem. Also surviving are loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who became family along the way.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
For more information, visit www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 2, 2019