Margaret A. Drumn passed away peacefully in her home on Friday at the age of 93.
Born in Jeddo, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Stelmock) Lynn, and the loving wife of the late Dean L. Drumn, with whom she spent 64 wonderful years.
Margaret was a life resident of Freeland, attending Freeland High School, Class of 1943. She received her RN diploma from Hazleton State General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1947, and was a member of the Alumni Association of the school as well.?
As a registered nurse, she spent many years caring for and comforting those in her care. She was compassionate, gentle and kind. As a homemaker, she was talented in sewing, crocheting and knitting, always making many beautiful items for her home and family. She loved spending time with her family and friends, entertaining many of them at her vacation home on Rehoboth Bay. Margaret and her husband, Dean, were fortunate to have spent a lengthy retirement there together. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing and boating and had a robust network of friends there.?
In addition to her parents and husband, her sister, Frances (Lynn) Kislan, preceded her in death.?
Margaret is survived by her younger sister, Agnes (Lynn) Oscovitch, Levittown; and her three children, William Drumn and his wife, Marilyn, Levittown; Carol (Drumn) Geiger, Anchorage, Alaska; and Michael Drumn and his wife, Janet, Freeland. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, as well as a niece and nephew. Margaret was a very special woman who was loved by many and will be greatly missed, leaving behind countless cherished memories.?
Margaret was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Freeland. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the .?
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 10, 2020