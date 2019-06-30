Margaret Dixon

Margy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, born in Hazleton on Feb. 28, 1938, to the late William and Magdalene (Miklos) Yuhas.



After graduating from Hazleton High School, Margy completed her studies at the Hazleton State Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1958. She married the love of her life, Leon A. Dixon, the day after Christmas 1960.



While working part time and raising three children, she completed her bachelor's degree in nursing from William Paterson University, her master's degree in nursing education from Montclair State University, and her school nursing certification from Caldwell College.



Margy was an operating room nurse in her first position after graduation. Her career also included assignments in OB/GYN, private duty nursing and general duty nursing at various hospitals in Hazleton, Buffalo, N.Y., Kenmore, N.Y., Livingston, N.J., and Birmingham Mich.



The most beloved position of her career was as a school nurse in Livingston, N.J., retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing.



Margy was extremely active in her church, having served as a lector, a CCD teacher and a member of the rosary society, bible study, and prayer groups. She was also a rector in the Cursillo movement. While living in Michigan, she and her husband, Leon, served on the education commission in their parish and were in charge of the family education program.



Margy loved music and was a proud member of the Morris Conservatory Chorus and chamber choir, singing in concerts in Venice, Florence and Assisi, Italy.



She loved to cook and also found great joy in the time she spent with her dear friends in the Ladies Bowling League.



She is survived by Leon, her husband of 58 years, their son, Leon (Mary), and children Kathryn, Matthew, and Val; their son, John (Sherri); and sons, Jack, Drew and Cole; and their daughter, Susan and her son, Brandon.



Margy is also survived by her sister, Rosemary (Harry) James; her brother-in-law, Frank Rossi; (her twin sister, Monica Rossi, was called to the Lord on June 15); her brother, William (Geri) Yuhas; and her brother Robert Yuhas.



Donations may be made in Margy's honor to: The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923-1389.

