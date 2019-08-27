Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Irem Clubhouse
64 Ridgeway Drive
Dallas, PA
Margaret E. Spence

Margaret E. Spence, 73, of Dallas, formerly of St. Johns, passed away Thursday at her home.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Winder) Renner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Ernest Spence.

Trained as a special education teacher, she was a powerful advocate for children and adults with disabilities. Over many years, living first in Philadelphia and later in Anchorage, Alaska, she built a cherished family of six children.

Surviving are her children, Christopher Spence, Ashley; Mark Spence, Wilkes-Barre; Megan Spence, Ottawa, Canada (Paul Hankes Drielsma); Ian Spence, Dallas; Jenna Spence, New Haven, Conn.; and Molly Spence, Austin, Texas; as well as her beloved sisters, Joan Sartor, Gilbertsville; Susan Bee, Levittown; Christina Weissbrod, Ashland, N.H.; her beloved grandchildren, Megan's sons, John and Toby; Jenna's son, Remy; and Molly's son, Alistair; along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgeway Drive, Dallas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics in her name.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 27, 2019
