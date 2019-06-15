Services Stanley E Anilosky & Son Funeral Home 145 S Kennedy Dr Mc Adoo , PA 18237 (570) 929-2741 Margaret J. Ehret

Obituary Condolences Margaret "Peggy" Ehret, 90, formerly of Beaver Brook and Easton, passed away peacefully Monday in Exeter Twp.



Born in Beaver Brook, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Fisher) Shaughnessy.



She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Reading, and the former St. Patrick parish, McAdoo, and St. Joseph's Church, Easton, where she was a good and faithful servant.



Prior to retirement, she worked as an operator for Bell Telephone, Bethlehem Steel and Easton Hospital. Peggy was also a crossing guard at Porter School, Easton.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Edward T. Ehret; a daughter, Maureen; sisters, Eileen Larkin, Nancy Sharkey, Mary Williams and Rose Ward; and brothers, James and George Shaughnessy.



She will be sadly missed by her three children: a son, Edward Ehret and wife, Sharon, Exton; and daughters, Terry Ehret Ascanio and husband, Guido, Reading; and Jacquie Ehret Hunter, Maryland; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



Margaret's funeral service will be held Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. The Rev. Thomas Cappelloni will be the celebrant.



Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, McAdoo.



Friends may call Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.



Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

