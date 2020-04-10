|
Margaret K. Iwanowski, 89, of Newark, Del., went home to the Lord on Sunday.
She arrived in Heaven just in time to celebrate with her husband for his 100th birthday.
Margaret was an incredible woman with a beautiful soul and a smile that could light up a room. She was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Margaret had the gift of hospitality and always opened her home to host Catholic nuns on sabbatical, where they would pray and laugh and play games for hours.
She met her beloved husband while he still owned a bakery, later they founded the first Lawn Doctor in Delaware. Margaret went on to become a realtor and made many great friends at Virginia Virtue Realty. She enjoyed listening to music and playing cards and bingo with visitors. Margaret was active at church and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She loved spending time with the Sisters and other residents at Little Sisters of the Poor. More than anything, Margaret loved her Lord and savior and always prayed for all to come to have a personal relationship with Jesus.
"For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast." - Ephesians 2 : 8-9
She is survived by her children, Barry Iwanowski; Yvonne Jenks; Mark Iwanowski (Gwen); Robert Iwanowski; Yvette "Missy" Iwanowski-Grier (Dennis); and Paul Iwanowski (Kimberly); three grandchildren, Melissa Holdcraft (Richard); Aaron Iwanowski (Cherie); and Ashley Holzschuh (Andrew); and three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Annabelle and Cooper.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Krizansky; four brothers; six sisters; and her beloved husband of 64 years, Anthony F. Iwanowski.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated later. Margaret will be laid to rest with her husband at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Check for future service details on the funeral home website at www.stranofeeley.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 10, 2020